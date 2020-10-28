CH-53E Super Stallions with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, fly near Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni while transporting Marines from the air station to Kure, Japan, Oct. 28, 2020. The Marines were transported to establish liason teams in support of Exercise Active Shield. Active Shield is an annual bilateral exercise partnering U.S. and Japanese forces for the protection and defense of MCAS Iwakuni and other assets in the region in order to sustain military operations in support of the U.S.-Japan Alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kevin Alarcon)

Exercise Active Shield 2020: CH-53E Flight [Image 34 of 34], by LCpl Kevin Alarcon