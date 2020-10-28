Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Active Shield 2020: CH-53E Flight [Image 29 of 34]

    Exercise Active Shield 2020: CH-53E Flight

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    10.28.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kevin Alarcon 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    A CH-53E Super Stallion with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, transports U.S. Marines from Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni to Kure, Japan, Oct. 28, 2020. The Marines were transported to establish liaison teams in support of Exercise Active Shield. Active Shield is an annual bilateral exercise partnering U.S. and Japanese forces for the protection and defense of MCAS Iwakuni and other assets in the region in order to sustain military operations in support of the U.S.-Japan Alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kevin Alarcon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 03:24
    Photo ID: 6406367
    VIRIN: 201028-M-ZL960-1022
    Resolution: 6458x4305
    Size: 11.86 MB
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    TAGS

    Japan
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Super Stallion
    3rd MAW
    U.S. Marines
    CH-53E Super Stallion
    3rd Marine Air Wing
    Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

