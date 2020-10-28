Exercise Active Shield 2020: Simulated VBIED

U.S. Navy Sailors and emergency responders with the Naval Family Branch Health Clinic move a simulated casualty on a gurney during Exercise Active Shield aboard Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 28, 2020. Active Shield is an annual bilateral exercise partnering U.S. and Japanese forces for the protection and defense of MCAS Iwakuni and other assets in the region in order to sustain military operations in support of the U.S.-Japan Alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Triton Lai)

