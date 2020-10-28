Exercise Active Shield 2020: Simulated Gas Attack

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) soldiers provide security during a simulated gas attack as part of Exercise Active Shield aboard Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 28, 2020. Active Shield is an annual bilateral exercise partnering U.S. and Japanese forces for the protection and defense of MCAS Iwakuni and other assets in the region in order to sustain military operations in support of the U.S.-Japan Alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mitchell Austin)

