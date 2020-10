Exercise Active Shield 2020: Simulated Mass Immunization

U.S. service members wait in line to receive their influenza vaccine during Exercise Active Shield aboard Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 28, 2020. The Naval Family Branch Health Clinic conducted a 72-hour mass immunization event to vaccinate all active-duty service members at the air station. Active Shield is an annual bilateral exercise partnering U.S. and Japanese forces for the protection and defense of MCAS and other assets in the region in order to sustain military operations in support of the U.S.-Japan Alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Triton Lai)

