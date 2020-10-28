Exercise Active Shield 2020: Maj. General Yasuki Kodoma visits MCAS Iwakuni

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Maj. Gen. Yasuyuki Kodama, commander of the 13th Brigade, observes upgrades to the seawall during Exercise Active Shield aboard Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 28, 2020. The purpose of the visit was to observe JGSDF and U.S. service members working together during the exercise. Active Shield is an annual bilateral exercise partnering U.S. and Japanese forces for the protection and defense of MCAS Iwakuni and other assets in the region in order to sustain military operations in support of the U.S.-Japan Alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Angelo Sagum)

