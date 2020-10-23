AUAB command chief visits 8th EAMS Airmen

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anothy Pellegrini, assigned to the 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron, elbow bumps the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Bruce Oct. 23, 2020, after receiving one of his coins for his outstanding performance during his deployment as an aerospace propulsion craftsman deployed to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The Airmen of The Mighty Ocho are responsible for transporting an average of 10 million pounds of cargo and 5,000 passengers throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility each month, accounting for more than 36 percent of airlift operations in Europe and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kayla White) (Photo altered to obscure identification badges for operational security)

Date Taken: 10.23.2020
Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA