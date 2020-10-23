Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AUAB command chief visits 8th EAMS Airmen [Image 14 of 15]

    AUAB command chief visits 8th EAMS Airmen

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    10.23.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kayla White 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anothy Pellegrini, assigned to the 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron, guides the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Bruce, through a tour of an exposed C-17 Globemaster engine Oct. 23, 2020, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The Airmen of The Mighty Ocho are responsible for transporting an average of 10 million pounds of cargo and 5,000 passengers throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility each month, accounting for more than 36 percent of airlift operations in Europe and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kayla White) (Photo altered to obscure identification badges for operational security)

    Date Taken: 10.23.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 01:16
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    This work, AUAB command chief visits 8th EAMS Airmen [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Kayla White, identified by DVIDS

    AUAB command chief visits 8th EAMS Airmen
    Airmen
    C-17
    AMS
    Air Force
    deployment
    Mighty Ocho
    AUAB
    EAMS
    Force Firday

