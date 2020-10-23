AUAB command chief visits 8th EAMS Airmen

The 379th Air Expeditionary Wing Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Bruce, checks his temperature using smartphone technology at the passenger terminal at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, on Oct. 23, 2020. Technology like this has been employed by Airmen of the 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron to keep service members moving in and out of the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility with COVID-19 protective measures in mind. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kayla White)

