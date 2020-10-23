Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AUAB command chief visits 8th EAMS Airmen [Image 2 of 15]

    AUAB command chief visits 8th EAMS Airmen

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    10.23.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kayla White 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Miranda Petti, a passenger service representative at the Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar passenger terminal, checks the temperature of Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Bruce, the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, on Oct. 23, 2020. Petti and other members of the 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron, known as The Mighty Ocho, are responsible for transporting an average of 10 million pounds of cargo and 5 thousand passengers throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility each month, accounting for more than 36 percent of airlift operations in Europe and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kayla White)

    This work, AUAB command chief visits 8th EAMS Airmen [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Kayla White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AUAB command chief visits 8th EAMS Airmen
    Airmen
    C-17
    AMS
    Air Force
    deployment
    Mighty Ocho
    AUAB
    EAMS
    Force Firday

