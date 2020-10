AUAB command chief visits 8th EAMS Airmen

Senior Master Sgt. Richard Miller, the aerial port superintendent at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, drives the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Bruce in a golf cart during a tour of the facilities used by the 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron on Oct. 23, 2020. The Airmen of The Mighty Ocho are responsible for transporting an average of 10 million pounds of cargo and 5 thousand passengers throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility each month, accounting for more than 36 percent of airlift operations in Europe and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kayla White)

