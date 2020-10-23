AUAB command chief visits 8th EAMS Airmen

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Shanita Davies. assigned to the 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, elbow bumps the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Bruce, on Oct. 23, 2020, after receiving one of his coins for her outstanding performance during her deployment. The Airmen of The Mighty Ocho are responsible for transporting an average of 10 million pounds of cargo and 5 thousand passengers throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility each month, accounting for more than 36 percent of airlift operations in Europe and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kayla White)

