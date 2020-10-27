Logistics Airmen inspect and protect

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Bradan Phelps, 380th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron supply technician, and Senior Airman Collin Leger, 380th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron materiel management specialist, stow ballistic plates at the individual protective equipment (IPE) warehouse on Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 27, 2020. The IPE section recently began an IPE revitalization process alongside the 380th Expeditionary Communications Squadron to increase overall accountability of assets while simultaneously speeding up the checkout process for customers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Larue Guerrisky)

