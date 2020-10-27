Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Logistics Airmen inspect and protect [Image 2 of 7]

    Logistics Airmen inspect and protect

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    10.27.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Guerrisky 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Collin Leger, 380th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron materiel management specialist, stacks ballistic plates at the individual protective equipment (IPE) warehouse on Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 27, 2020. The IPE section ensures Airmen have proper equipment ready for their deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Larue Guerrisky)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Logistics Airmen inspect and protect [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Aaron Guerrisky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

