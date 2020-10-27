Logistics Airmen inspect and protect

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Collin Leger, 380th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron materiel management specialist, stacks ballistic plates at the individual protective equipment (IPE) warehouse on Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 27, 2020. The IPE section ensures Airmen have proper equipment ready for their deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Larue Guerrisky)

