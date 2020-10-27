Logistics Airmen inspect and protect

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Collin Leger, 380th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron materiel management specialist, loads ballistic plates at the individual protective equipment (IPE) warehouse on Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 27, 2020. In addition to IPE, the section also issues out chemical protection assets, gas masks, cold weather gear, body armor and firearms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Larue Guerrisky)

