U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Bradan Phelps, 380th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron supply technician, packs ballistic plates at the individual protective equipment (IPE) warehouse on Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 27, 2020. The 380th ELRS supply Airmen are responsible for 124,000 assets worth $14.4 million. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Larue Guerrisky)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2020 06:46
|Photo ID:
|6405152
|VIRIN:
|201027-F-HJ760-1092
|Resolution:
|7055x4708
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Logistics Airmen inspect and protect [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Aaron Guerrisky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
