U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Bradan Phelps, 380th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron supply technician, cuts wrapping paper at the individual protective equipment (IPE) warehouse on Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 27, 2020. Shortly after arrival to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, newcomers receive outer tactical vests, ballistic plates, helmets and personal first aid kits from the IPE section. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Larue Guerrisky)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2020 06:46
|Photo ID:
|6405150
|VIRIN:
|201027-F-HJ760-1037
|Resolution:
|2535x3798
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Logistics Airmen inspect and protect [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Aaron Guerrisky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
