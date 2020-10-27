U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Collin Leger, 380th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron materiel management specialist, dollies a crate at the individual protective equipment (IPE) warehouse on Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 27, 2020. The IPE section supervises and performs operations involving storage, inspection, identification and receipt of IPE. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Larue Guerrisky)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.27.2020 Date Posted: 10.28.2020 06:46 Photo ID: 6405148 VIRIN: 201027-F-HJ760-1012 Resolution: 6240x4163 Size: 1.42 MB Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Logistics Airmen inspect and protect [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Aaron Guerrisky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.