Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    BAMC, Argentine Army SMEE [Image 5 of 5]

    BAMC, Argentine Army SMEE

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2020

    Photo by Robert Whetstone 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Heather Yun, Deputy Commander for Medical Services, Brooke Army Medical Center, answers COVID-19 questions during a video teleconference with Argentine Army doctors, Oct. 21, 2020. Yun was part of a BAMC panel of medical professionals discussing lessons learned with a like panel of Argentine Army doctors to provide a compilation of best practices in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and other health-related topics. (U.S. Army photo by Robert A. Whetstone)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2020
    Date Posted: 10.27.2020 16:25
    Photo ID: 6404380
    VIRIN: 201021-A-TJ752-1027
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BAMC, Argentine Army SMEE [Image 5 of 5], by Robert Whetstone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    BAMC, Argentine Army SMEE
    BAMC, Argentine Army SMEE
    BAMC, Argentine Army SMEE
    BAMC, Argentine Army SMEE
    BAMC, Argentine Army SMEE

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Secretary of the Army
    U.S. Army South
    U.S. Southern Command
    Defense Media Activity
    SOUTHCOM
    Army
    U.S. Army Medical Command
    "AMEDD
    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs"
    Defense Health Agency
    OTSG
    DHA
    Regional Health Command – Pacific
    RHC-P
    RHC-C
    Regional Health Command – Europe
    RHC-E
    Medical Research and Materiel Command
    Regional Health Command – Atlantic
    RHC-A
    Regional Health Command – Central
    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence
    Argentine Army
    U.S. Embassy Argentina

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT