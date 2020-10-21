BAMC, Argentine Army SMEE

Argentine Army Col. Oscar Zarich, Argentine Partner Nation Liaison Officer, U.S. Army South, left, moderates a COVID-19 subject matter expert exchange between doctors from the Argentine Army and Brooke Army Medical Center, Oct. 21, 2020. The video teleconference consisted of a panel of medical professionals discussing lessons learned to provide a compilation of best practices in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and other health-related topics. (U.S. Army photo by Robert A. Whetstone)
|10.21.2020
|10.27.2020 16:25
|6404378
|201021-A-TJ752-1025
|3100x2066
|1.84 MB
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|0
