BAMC, Argentine Army SMEE

Argentine Army Col. Oscar Zarich, Argentine Partner Nation Liaison Officer, U.S. Army South, left, moderates a COVID-19 subject matter expert exchange between doctors from the Argentine Army and Brooke Army Medical Center, Oct. 21, 2020. The video teleconference consisted of a panel of medical professionals discussing lessons learned to provide a compilation of best practices in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and other health-related topics. (U.S. Army photo by Robert A. Whetstone)

