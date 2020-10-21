BAMC, Argentine Army SMEE

Argentine Army Col. Med Susana Pastor Arguello, Medical Director, Central Military Medical Hospital, Buenos Aires, Argentina, right, and translator Diego Blasco answer COVID-19 questions during a video teleconference with Brooke Army Medical Center doctors, Oct. 21, 2020. The video teleconference consisted of a panel of medical professionals discussing lessons learned to provide a compilation of best practices in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and other health-related topics. (U.S. Army photo by Robert A. Whetstone)
