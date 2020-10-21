BAMC, Argentine Army SMEE

U.S. Air Force Col. Patrick Osborn, Deputy Commander for Surgical Services, Brooke Army Medical Center, prepares to answer COVID-19 questions during a video teleconference with Argentine Army doctors, Oct. 21, 2020. Osborn was part of a BAMC panel of medical professionals discussing lessons learned with a like panel of Argentine Army doctors to provide a compilation of best practices in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and other health-related topics. (U.S. Army photo by Robert A. Whetstone)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.27.2020 16:25
|Photo ID:
|6404375
|VIRIN:
|201021-A-TJ752-1016
|Resolution:
|3300x2199
|Size:
|1.98 MB
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
