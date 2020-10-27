Army South coordinates COVID-19 lessons learned exchange with Brooke Army Medical Center and Argentine Army

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – Personnel from U.S. Army South, Brooke Army Medical Center and the Central Military Medical Hospital of Buenos Aires, Argentina, participated in a virtual COVID-19 lessons learned exchange Oct. 21 to share best practices in response to the pandemic and other health-related topics.



The idea for the exchange was developed in July during a routine engagement between Maj. Gen. Daniel R. Walrath, the U.S. Army South commanding general, and Maj. Gen. Agustín Humberto Cejas, the chief of the Army General Staff, Argentine Army, as both agreed the exchange of timely and life-saving information was paramount to the protection of our forces.



“The U.S. and its allies and partners are responding to shared common COVID-19 themes such as rapid and aggressive action against the virus and its transmission; command, control and coordination of COVID-19 response measures; and the protection of our Force and Families,” said Maj. Christopher Smith, Argentine desk officer, U.S. Army South Security Cooperation Directorate.



During the exchange, a panel of medical professionals from Brooke Army Medical Center discussed lessons learned with a panel of Argentine Army doctors in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Information shared included best practices relating to how to prepare for the pandemic, patient care management, testing methods, and protocols to protect medical personnel.



“Events like this increase the readiness of our forces and improve force protection capacities between the U.S., our Allies and Partners,” said Smith.



Using these practices will allow the U.S. Army and Argentine Army to successfully mitigate some of the impact that COVID-19 has had on the units, civilian personnel, family members, as well as the military bases.



“The U.S. and Argentine armies work closely through the Department of State and U.S. Southern Command to promote mutual multilateral interoperability and counter common threats through bilateral and multilateral engagements, joint training exercises, and participate in reciprocal personnel and student exchanges,” said Smith.



These defense partnerships are vital to security and prosperity in the hemisphere and to our collective ability to meet complex global challenges.



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.27.2020 Date Posted: 10.27.2020 11:57 Story ID: 381827 Location: US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army South coordinates COVID-19 lessons learned exchange with Brooke Army Medical Center and Argentine Army, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.