BAMC, Argentine Army SMEE

U.S. Army Col. Michael Wirt, Deputy Commanding Officer, Brooke Army Medical Center, prepares to answer COVID-19 questions during a video teleconference with Argentine Army doctors, Oct. 21, 2020. Wirt was part of a BAMC panel of medical professionals discussing lessons learned with a like panel of Argentine Army doctors to provide a compilation of best practices in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and other health-related topics. (U.S. Army photo by Robert A. Whetstone)

