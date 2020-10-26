U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 389th Fighter Squadron prepare for a mission during Agile Flag 21-1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 22, 2020. Agile Flag 21-1 will test the 366th Fighter Wing’s capability to take command and control of a contested airspace containing several types of airframes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Margaret Kealy-Machella)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2020 22:55
|Photo ID:
|6403163
|VIRIN:
|201026-F-LY594-1004
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|1 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AFB, FL, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Members of the 389th Fighter Squadron Prepare for Agile Flag 21-1 [Image 9 of 9], by Capt. Margaret Kealy-Machella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
