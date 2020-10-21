366 FW Heads to Agile Flag 21

U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Col. Mark Thompson weighs his baggage as he prepares to board an aircraft heading to Agile Flag 21-1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 21, 2020. This exercise will test the 366th Fighter Wing’s capability to take command and control of a contested airspace containing several types of airframes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Captain Margaret Kealy-Machella)

