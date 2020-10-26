U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 52nd Combat Communications Squadron break down tents, critical for Agile Flag 21-1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 26, 2020. This exercise will test the 366th Fighter Wing’s capability to take command and control of a contested airspace containing several types of airframes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Captain Margaret Kealy-Machella)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2020 22:55
|Photo ID:
|6403167
|VIRIN:
|201026-F-LY594-2005
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AFB, FL, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
