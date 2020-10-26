Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Agile Flag 21-1 [Image 9 of 9]

    Agile Flag 21-1

    TYNDALL AFB, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2020

    Photo by Capt. Margaret Kealy-Machella 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 52nd Combat Communications Squadron break down tents, critical for Agile Flag 21-1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 26, 2020. This exercise will test the 366th Fighter Wing’s capability to take command and control of a contested airspace containing several types of airframes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Captain Margaret Kealy-Machella)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2020
    Date Posted: 10.26.2020 22:55
    Photo ID: 6403167
    VIRIN: 201026-F-LY594-2005
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AFB, FL, US
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, Agile Flag 21-1 [Image 9 of 9], by Capt. Margaret Kealy-Machella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    52nd Combat Communications Squadron
    52nd CCS
    Agile Flag 21

