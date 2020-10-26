Staff Sgt. Russell Tipping, 366th Operations Support Squadron member, prepares to brief 389th Fighter Squadron aircrew as they participate in Agile Flag 21-1, October 26, 2020, at Tyndall Air Force Base, Idaho. Agile Flag 21-1, which is an experimental exercise that tests the a new lead wing command design for deployed environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Captain Margaret Kealy-Machella)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2020 22:55
|Photo ID:
|6403161
|VIRIN:
|201026-F-LY594-1002
|Resolution:
|1668x986
|Size:
|875.18 KB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AFB, FL, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 366 FW Airman Preps Aircrew for Agile Flag 21-1 [Image 9 of 9], by Capt. Margaret Kealy-Machella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT