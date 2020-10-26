366 FW Airman Preps Aircrew for Agile Flag 21-1

Staff Sgt. Russell Tipping, 366th Operations Support Squadron member, prepares to brief 389th Fighter Squadron aircrew as they participate in Agile Flag 21-1, October 26, 2020, at Tyndall Air Force Base, Idaho. Agile Flag 21-1, which is an experimental exercise that tests the a new lead wing command design for deployed environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Captain Margaret Kealy-Machella)

