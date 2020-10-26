Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    366 FW Aircrew Flight Equipment Readies for Agile Flag 21-1 [Image 4 of 9]

    366 FW Aircrew Flight Equipment Readies for Agile Flag 21-1

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2020

    Photo by Capt. Margaret Kealy-Machella 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Whitney McCray, 366th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment journeyman, inspects equipment October 26, 2020, at Tyndall Air Force Base, Idaho. AFE Airmen are responsible for ensuring the aircrews' gear is ready for the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Captain Margaret Kealy-Machella)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2020
    Date Posted: 10.26.2020 22:55
    Photo ID: 6403159
    VIRIN: 201026-F-LY954-1001
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 366 FW Aircrew Flight Equipment Readies for Agile Flag 21-1 [Image 9 of 9], by Capt. Margaret Kealy-Machella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    366 FW Heads to Agile Flag 21
    366 FW Heads to Agile Flag 21-1
    366 FW Commander Coins Airman
    366 FW Aircrew Flight Equipment Readies for Agile Flag 21-1
    366 FW Airman Preps Aircrew for Agile Flag 21-1
    366 FW Airmen Prep for Agile Flag 21-1
    Members of the 389th Fighter Squadron Prepare for Agile Flag 21-1
    Agile Flag 21-1
    Agile Flag 21-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    OSS
    AFE
    aircrew flight equipment
    366th Fighter Wing
    366 FW
    operations support squadron
    agile flag 21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT