366 FW Aircrew Flight Equipment Readies for Agile Flag 21-1

Staff Sgt. Whitney McCray, 366th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment journeyman, inspects equipment October 26, 2020, at Tyndall Air Force Base, Idaho. AFE Airmen are responsible for ensuring the aircrews' gear is ready for the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Captain Margaret Kealy-Machella)
|10.26.2020
|10.26.2020 22:55
|6403159
|201026-F-LY954-1001
|1920x1080
|1.33 MB
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
