Maj. Mark Calendine relays information as he prepares members of the 389th Fighter Squadron for their mission during Agile Flag 21-1, October 26, 2020, on Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida. Agile Flag 21-1 is an experimental exercise that tests the new lead wing command design for deployed environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Margaret Kealy-Machella)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2020 22:55
|Photo ID:
|6403162
|VIRIN:
|201026-F-LY594-1003
|Resolution:
|1080x1920
|Size:
|952 KB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AFB, FL, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 366 FW Airmen Prep for Agile Flag 21-1 [Image 9 of 9], by Capt. Margaret Kealy-Machella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
