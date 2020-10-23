Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    366 FW Commander Coins Airman [Image 3 of 9]

    366 FW Commander Coins Airman

    TYNDALL AFB, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2020

    Photo by Capt. Margaret Kealy-Machella 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Josha Tidwell, left, 366th Fighter Wing command chief, middle, Staff Sgt. Jacob Royse, 366th Fighter Wing A2 (Intel) NCOIC of combat intel cell, Col. Rick Goodman, right, 366th Fighter Wing commander, pose for a photo after Col. Rick Goodman coined Staff Sgt. Jacob Royse at Agile Flag 21-1 on Tyndall Air Force Base on October 23, 2020. Agile Flag 21-1 is one of the first times the Air Force has allowed a Wing to drop in a location and take command and control of the airspace, which allows the Air Force to be better capable of agile force deployments across the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Captain Margaret Kealy-Machella)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2020
    Date Posted: 10.26.2020 22:55
    Photo ID: 6403156
    VIRIN: 201023-F-LY594-1001
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AFB, FL, US
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 366 FW Commander Coins Airman [Image 9 of 9], by Capt. Margaret Kealy-Machella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    366 FW Heads to Agile Flag 21
    366 FW Heads to Agile Flag 21-1
    366 FW Commander Coins Airman
    366 FW Aircrew Flight Equipment Readies for Agile Flag 21-1
    366 FW Airman Preps Aircrew for Agile Flag 21-1
    366 FW Airmen Prep for Agile Flag 21-1
    Members of the 389th Fighter Squadron Prepare for Agile Flag 21-1
    Agile Flag 21-1
    Agile Flag 21-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Intel
    366th Fighter Wing
    366 FW
    Agile Flag 21
    366 A2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT