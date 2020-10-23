366 FW Commander Coins Airman

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Josha Tidwell, left, 366th Fighter Wing command chief, middle, Staff Sgt. Jacob Royse, 366th Fighter Wing A2 (Intel) NCOIC of combat intel cell, Col. Rick Goodman, right, 366th Fighter Wing commander, pose for a photo after Col. Rick Goodman coined Staff Sgt. Jacob Royse at Agile Flag 21-1 on Tyndall Air Force Base on October 23, 2020. Agile Flag 21-1 is one of the first times the Air Force has allowed a Wing to drop in a location and take command and control of the airspace, which allows the Air Force to be better capable of agile force deployments across the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Captain Margaret Kealy-Machella)

