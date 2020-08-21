Marne Air returns to Savannah sky

U.S. Army aviators assigned to the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, fly a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during port operations Aug. 21 in Savannah. The Blackhawk left the Port of Savannah and flew back to Hunter Army Airfield as the brigade returned from a nine-month rotation in Europe supporting Operation Atlantic Resolve. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew McNeil / 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division)

