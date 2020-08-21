Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marne Air returns to Savannah sky [Image 17 of 19]

    Marne Air returns to Savannah sky

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Andrew McNeil 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    A U.S. Army aviator assigned 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, observes a AH-64 Apache helicopter being prepared for flight during port operations Aug. 21 in Savannah. The Apache was unloaded from a ship and needed to be flown back to Hunter Army Airfield. The brigade completed a nine-month rotation in Europe supporting Operation Atlantic Resolve. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew McNeil / 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division)

