A U.S. Army aviator assigned 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, observes a AH-64 Apache helicopter being prepared for flight during port operations Aug. 21 in Savannah. The Apache was unloaded from a ship and needed to be flown back to Hunter Army Airfield. The brigade completed a nine-month rotation in Europe supporting Operation Atlantic Resolve. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew McNeil / 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2020 19:41
|Photo ID:
|6326724
|VIRIN:
|200821-A-OL598-2218
|Resolution:
|4977x3318
|Size:
|7.14 MB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Hometown:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Hometown:
|HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marne Air returns to Savannah sky [Image 19 of 19], by SGT Andrew McNeil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Marne Air returns to Savannah sky
