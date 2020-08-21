Maj. Gen. Tony Aguto, the commanding general of the 3rd Infantry Division, toured around the Port of Savannah during port operations Aug. 21 in Savannah. The commanding general was visiting the Soldiers of the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd ID, as they prepared aircrafts to be flown from the port to Hunter Army Airfield. The brigade completed a nine-month rotation in Europe supporting Operation Atlantic Resolve. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew McNeil / 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2020 Date Posted: 08.24.2020 19:41 Photo ID: 6326722 VIRIN: 200821-A-OL598-1659 Resolution: 5821x3881 Size: 11.31 MB Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US Hometown: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marne Air returns to Savannah sky [Image 19 of 19], by SGT Andrew McNeil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.