Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, stage UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters at the Port of Savannah during port operations Aug. 21 in Savannah. Aviators flew the Black Hawks from the port to Hunter Army Airfield as the brigade returned from a nine-month rotation in Europe supporting Operation Atlantic Resolve. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew McNeil / 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2020 Date Posted: 08.24.2020 19:41 Photo ID: 6326723 VIRIN: 200821-A-OL598-2001 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 9.51 MB Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US Hometown: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marne Air returns to Savannah sky [Image 19 of 19], by SGT Andrew McNeil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.