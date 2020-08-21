Marne Air returns to Savannah sky

Maj. Gen. Tony Aguto, the commanding general of the 3rd Infantry Division, examines a UH-64 Apache helicopter during port operations Aug. 21 in Savannah. The commanding general visited the Soldiers of the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd ID, as they prepared aircrafts to fly from the Port of Savannah to Hunter Army Airfield. The brigade completed a nine-month rotation in Europe supporting Operation Atlantic Resolve. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew McNeil / 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division)

