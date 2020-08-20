VFA-41 provides close air support during Green Flag 20-9

U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 41, Naval Air Station Lemoore, California, prepare an FA-18F Super Hornet fighter jet during Green Flag 20-9 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Aug. 20, 2020. Green Flag-West, is a realistic air-land integration combat training exercise involving the air forces of the United States and its allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dwane R. Young)

