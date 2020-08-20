U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 41, Naval Air Station Lemoore, California, prepare an FA-18F Super Hornet fighter jet during Green Flag 20-9 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Aug. 20, 2020. Green Flag-West, is a realistic air-land integration combat training exercise involving the air forces of the United States and its allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dwane R. Young)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2020 18:10
|Photo ID:
|6326579
|VIRIN:
|200820-F-NX702-1021
|Resolution:
|5419x3227
|Size:
|9.16 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, VFA-41 provides close air support during Green Flag 20-9 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
