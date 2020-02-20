Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    VFA-41 provides close air support during Green Flag 20-9 [Image 3 of 6]

    VFA-41 provides close air support during Green Flag 20-9

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Dwane Young 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    An FA-18F Super Hornet fighter jet assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 41, Naval Air Station Lemoore, California, takes off for a Green Flag 20-9 training mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Aug. 20, 2020. FA-18Fs are able to perform multiple missions in the tactical spectrum, including air superiority, day and night strike with precision-guided weapons, fighter escort and close air support and suppression of enemy air defenses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dwane R. Young)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2020
    Date Posted: 08.24.2020 18:10
    Photo ID: 6326575
    VIRIN: 200820-F-NX702-1001
    Resolution: 5700x3306
    Size: 10.26 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VFA-41 provides close air support during Green Flag 20-9 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VFA-41 provides close air support during Green Flag 20-9
    VFA-41 provides close air support during Green Flag 20-9
    VFA-41 provides close air support during Green Flag 20-9
    VFA-41 provides close air support during Green Flag 20-9
    VFA-41 provides close air support during Green Flag 20-9
    VFA-41 provides close air support during Green Flag 20-9

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Super Hornet
    FA-18F Super Hornet
    Nellis AFB
    Strike Fighter Squadron 41
    VFA-41
    VFA 41
    FA-18F
    U.S. Navy
    air support
    Naval Air Station Lemoore
    Green Flag 20-9

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT