VFA-41 provides close air support during Green Flag 20-9

An FA-18F Super Hornet fighter jet assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 41, Naval Air Station Lemoore, California, takes off for a Green Flag 20-9 training mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Aug. 20, 2020. FA-18Fs are able to perform multiple missions in the tactical spectrum, including air superiority, day and night strike with precision-guided weapons, fighter escort and close air support and suppression of enemy air defenses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dwane R. Young)
|02.20.2020
|08.24.2020 18:10
|6326575
|200820-F-NX702-1001
|5700x3306
|10.26 MB
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|3
|2
|0
