An FA-18F Super Hornet fighter jet assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 41, Naval Air Station Lemoore, California, takes off for a Green Flag 20-9 training mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Aug. 20, 2020. FA-18Fs are able to perform multiple missions in the tactical spectrum, including air superiority, day and night strike with precision-guided weapons, fighter escort and close air support and suppression of enemy air defenses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dwane R. Young)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.20.2020 Date Posted: 08.24.2020 18:10 Photo ID: 6326575 VIRIN: 200820-F-NX702-1001 Resolution: 5700x3306 Size: 10.26 MB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VFA-41 provides close air support during Green Flag 20-9 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.