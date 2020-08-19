U.S. Navy Airman Shemaya Harris, an aviation electricians mate assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 41 (VFA 41), Naval Air Station Lemoore, California, launches an FA-18F Super Hornet fighter jet during Green Flag 20-9 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Aug. 19, 2020. The FA-18F is an attack aircraft as well as a fighter through selected use of external equipment and advanced networking capabilities to accomplish specific missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dwane R. Young)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2020 Date Posted: 08.24.2020 18:09 Photo ID: 6326573 VIRIN: 200819-F-NX702-1011 Resolution: 6818x4259 Size: 16.21 MB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VFA-41 provides close air support during Green Flag 20-9 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.