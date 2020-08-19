U.S. Navy Airman Shemaya Harris, an aviation electricians mate assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 41 (VFA 41), Naval Air Station Lemoore, California, launches an FA-18F Super Hornet fighter jet during Green Flag 20-9 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Aug. 19, 2020. The FA-18F is an attack aircraft as well as a fighter through selected use of external equipment and advanced networking capabilities to accomplish specific missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dwane R. Young)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2020 18:09
|Photo ID:
|6326573
|VIRIN:
|200819-F-NX702-1011
|Resolution:
|6818x4259
|Size:
|16.21 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, VFA-41 provides close air support during Green Flag 20-9 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT