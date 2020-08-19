U.S. Navy Airman Connor Murchison, an aviation structural mechanic safety equipment assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 41 (VFA 41), Naval Air Station Lemoore, California, stands on the flight line during Green Flag 20-9 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Aug. 19, 2020. Green Flag exercises provide critical joint training for approximately 75,000 joint and coalition personnel per year, including 3,000 sorties, 6,000 flight hours, and the expenditure of over 700,000 pounds of live and training ordnance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dwane R. Young)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2020 Date Posted: 08.24.2020 18:10 Photo ID: 6326574 VIRIN: 200819-F-NX702-1012 Resolution: 6798x4151 Size: 15.52 MB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VFA-41 provides close air support during Green Flag 20-9 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.