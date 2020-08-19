VFA-41 provides close air support during Green Flag 20-9

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Dwane Young 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    U.S. Navy Airman Connor Murchison, an aviation structural mechanic safety equipment assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 41 (VFA 41), Naval Air Station Lemoore, California, stands on the flight line during Green Flag 20-9 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Aug. 19, 2020. Green Flag exercises provide critical joint training for approximately 75,000 joint and coalition personnel per year, including 3,000 sorties, 6,000 flight hours, and the expenditure of over 700,000 pounds of live and training ordnance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dwane R. Young)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2020
    Date Posted: 08.24.2020 18:10
    Photo ID: 6326574
    VIRIN: 200819-F-NX702-1012
    Resolution: 6798x4151
    Size: 15.52 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2
