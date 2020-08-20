Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VFA-41 provides close air support during Green Flag 20-9

    VFA-41 provides close air support during Green Flag 20-9

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Dwane Young 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    U.S. Navy Petty Officers 2nd Class Cameron McMillian and Anthony Huffman, members of Strike Fighter Squadron 41 (VFA 41), Naval Air Station Lemoore, California, performs pre-flight inspections during Green Flag 20-9 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Aug. 19, 2020. VFA 41 crew members are responsible for aircraft maintenance including servicing, inspections, launch and recovery and munitions loading. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dwane R. Young)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2020
    Date Posted: 08.24.2020 18:10
    Photo ID: 6326578
    VIRIN: 200820-F-NX702-1020
    Resolution: 4528x2815
    Size: 6.77 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VFA-41 provides close air support during Green Flag 20-9 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Super Hornet
    FA-18F Super Hornet
    Nellis AFB
    Strike Fighter Squadron 41
    VFA-41
    VFA 41
    FA-18F
    aviation structural mechanic
    U.S. Navy
    Naval Air Station Lemoore
    Green Flag 20-9

