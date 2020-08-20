U.S. Navy Petty Officers 2nd Class Cameron McMillian and Anthony Huffman, members of Strike Fighter Squadron 41 (VFA 41), Naval Air Station Lemoore, California, performs pre-flight inspections during Green Flag 20-9 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Aug. 19, 2020. VFA 41 crew members are responsible for aircraft maintenance including servicing, inspections, launch and recovery and munitions loading. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dwane R. Young)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2020 Date Posted: 08.24.2020 18:10 Photo ID: 6326578 VIRIN: 200820-F-NX702-1020 Resolution: 4528x2815 Size: 6.77 MB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VFA-41 provides close air support during Green Flag 20-9 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.