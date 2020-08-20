VFA-41 provides close air support during Green Flag 20-9

U.S. Navy Airman Shemaya Harris, an aviation electricians mate assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 41 (VFA 41), Naval Air Station Lemoore, California, performs pre-flight checks during Green Flag 20-9 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Aug. 20, 2020. Harris coordinated with the pilots, confirming systems were fully functional to ensure mission success and the pilot's safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dwane R. Young)

