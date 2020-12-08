4FW CC Flight 200812

Airman 1st Class Matthew Brooks, 4th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, performs a preflight inspection on an F-15E Strike Eagle at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Aug. 12, 2020. Inspections ensure that the jet is able to complete its mission safely and successfully. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kenneth Boyton)

