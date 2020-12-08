4FW CC Flight 200812

Col. Kurt C. Helphinstine, 4th Fighter Wing commander, performs a preflight check before flight in an F-15E Strike Eagle at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Aug. 12, 2020. Besides looking for visual discrepancies that can ground the jet, the pilot must check the gauges and the functionality of the jet while still on the ground. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kenneth Boyton)

