Members from Team Seymour inspect an F-15E Strike Eagle at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Aug. 12, 2020. An array of avionics and electronics systems gives the jet the capability to fight at low altitude, day or night, and in all weather. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kenneth Boyton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2020 Date Posted: 08.24.2020 16:22 Photo ID: 6326254 VIRIN: 200812-F-HV022-1258 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 2.39 MB Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4FW CC Flight 200812 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Kenneth Boyton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.