4FW CC Flight 200812

Airman 1st Class Matthew Brooks, 4th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, talks to aircrew during preflight procedures at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Aug. 12, 2020. Brooks communicates with the aircrew to ensure the jet is ready for flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kenneth Boyton)

