Airman 1st Class Matthew Brooks, 4th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, talks to aircrew during preflight procedures at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Aug. 12, 2020. Brooks communicates with the aircrew to ensure the jet is ready for flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kenneth Boyton)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2020 16:22
|Photo ID:
|6326251
|VIRIN:
|200812-F-HV022-1181
|Resolution:
|4872x3038
|Size:
|2.61 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 4FW CC Flight 200812 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Kenneth Boyton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
