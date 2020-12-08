4FW CC Flight 200812

Airman 1st Class Matthew Brooks, 4th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, goes over preflight procedures with aircrew in an F-15E Strike Eagle at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Aug. 12, 2020. The dual-role fighter jet is designed to perform air-to-air and air-to-ground missions in all weather conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kenneth Boyton)

