Airman 1st Class Matthew Brooks, 4th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, goes over preflight procedures with aircrew in an F-15E Strike Eagle at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Aug. 12, 2020. The dual-role fighter jet is designed to perform air-to-air and air-to-ground missions in all weather conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kenneth Boyton)
|08.12.2020
|08.24.2020 16:22
|6326249
|200812-F-HV022-1100
|6016x4016
|2.48 MB
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|0
|0
|0
This work, 4FW CC Flight 200812 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Kenneth Boyton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
