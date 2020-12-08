4FW CC Flight 200812

Airman 1st Class Matthew Brooks, 4th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, inspects an F-15E Strike Eagle at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Aug. 12, 2020. The jet is inspected before and while running, to ensure it is serviceable and safe for the aircrew members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kenneth Boyton)

