    Republic of Iraq Minister of Defense Juma’a al-Jaburi Participates in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 11 of 13]

    Republic of Iraq Minister of Defense Juma’a al-Jaburi Participates in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2020

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser  

    Arlington National Cemetery

    (From left to right) Republic of Iraq Minister of Defense Juma’a al-Jaburi; Karen Durham-Aguilera, executive director, Arlington National Cemetery and Office of Army Cemeteries; and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Omar Jones IV, commanding general, U.S. Army Military District of Washington walk through the Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, August 20, 2020. Al-Jaburi visited ANC to participate in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown, as well as tour the Memorial Amphitheater Display Room. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2020
    Date Posted: 08.24.2020 10:12
    Photo ID: 6325571
    VIRIN: 200820-A-IW468-006
    Resolution: 11136x7424
    Size: 24.19 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Republic of Iraq Minister of Defense Juma’a al-Jaburi Participates in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 13 of 13], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    arlington national cemetery
    us army
    USA
    anc

