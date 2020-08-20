Republic of Iraq Minister of Defense Juma’a al-Jaburi Participates in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

(From left to right) Republic of Iraq Minister of Defense Juma’a al-Jaburi; Karen Durham-Aguilera, executive director, Arlington National Cemetery and Office of Army Cemeteries; and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Omar Jones IV, commanding general, U.S. Army Military District of Washington walk through the Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, August 20, 2020. Al-Jaburi visited ANC to participate in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown, as well as tour the Memorial Amphitheater Display Room. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

