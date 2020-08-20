Republic of Iraq Minister of Defense Juma’a al-Jaburi Participates in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Republic of Iraq Minister of Defense Juma’a al-Jaburi (center) receives a wreath-laying briefing from U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Omar Jones IV (right), commanding general, U.S. Army Military District of Washington in the Memorial Amphitheater DIsplay Room at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, August 20, 2020. Al-Jaburi visited ANC to participate in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown, as well as tour the Memorial Amphitheater Display Room. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

